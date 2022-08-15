Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = US$590k ÷ (US$27m - US$5.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Therefore, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 9.8%.

NasdaqGM:RMCF Return on Capital Employed August 15th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Tell Us?

In terms of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 26%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 32% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

