Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. to Host Conference Call for Fiscal Q1 2026 Results on July 16, 2025

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory will discuss its fiscal Q1 2026 results on a conference call July 16, 2025.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. will host a conference call on July 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2026 results, which will be announced in a press release beforehand. The call will include a question-and-answer session, with attendees encouraged to submit questions in advance via email. Participants should join the call 5-10 minutes early for registration. A live webcast will be available, and a replay will be accessible on the company's investor relations website. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a prominent chocolatier and franchiser, has been operating since 1981 and currently runs nearly 260 stores in the U.S., along with some international locations.

$RMCF Insider Trading Activity

$RMCF insiders have traded $RMCF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMCF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VALUE INVESTMENT CORP. GLOBAL purchased 7,400 shares for an estimated $42,561

$RMCF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $RMCF stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DURANGO, Colo., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2026 results. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.





The RMCF management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Attendees are invited to submit questions ahead of the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team at



RMCF@elevate-ir.com



. The conference call details are as follows:





Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025





Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time





Dial-in registration link:



here







Live webcast registration link:



here







Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at



RMCF@elevate-ir.com



.





The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.rmcf.com/



.







About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.











R





ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.





is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500



®



for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400



®



for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."







Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





720-330-2829







RMCF@elevate-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.