Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Appoints Brian Quinn to Board of Directors

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory appoints Brian Quinn to its Board, enhancing franchise expertise and growth strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. has announced the appointment of Brian Quinn to its Board of Directors, where he will contribute to the Nominating and Corporate Governance, Audit, and Compensation Committees. Quinn, currently the Chief Development Officer at Sonesta International Hotels, has significant experience in brand development and franchising, having played a key role in expanding Sonesta's footprint to over 1,000 locations and leading a major acquisition. His expertise aligns with Rocky Mountain Chocolate's goals to enhance brand presence and franchise growth. Interim CEO Jeff Geygan praised Quinn’s experience as a valuable asset for the company's strategic growth initiatives. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, headquartered in Durango, Colorado, operates nearly 260 stores in the U.S. and is recognized in various franchise rankings.

Potential Positives

Brian Quinn's appointment to the Board of Directors enhances the company's leadership with his extensive experience in franchising and operational strategy, which aligns with Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's growth initiatives.

Quinn's proven track record in transforming and expanding business operations could bolster the company's strategic growth, especially in franchise development and market expansion.

The press release highlights the company’s ranking among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400® for 2024, reinforcing its strong market position and brand credibility.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of Brian Quinn to the Board may indicate a lack of internal leadership candidates, suggesting potential weaknesses in the company's current management structure.

The company has not disclosed specific metrics or goals for how Quinn's appointment will directly benefit the company, leaving uncertainty about the effectiveness of this leadership change.

Despite Quinn's impressive background, reliance on external hires for key board positions may raise concerns about the company's ability to develop internal talent and maintain continuity.

FAQ

What recent appointment was announced by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory?

Brian Quinn has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

What committees will Brian Quinn serve on at RMCF?

Brian Quinn will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance, Audit, and Compensation Committees.

What experience does Brian Quinn bring to RMCF?

He has extensive experience in brand development, franchise expansion, and operational strategy.

How many Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores are currently operational?

There are nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores operating across the United States.

Where is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory headquartered?

The company is headquartered in Durango, Colorado.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RMCF Insider Trading Activity

$RMCF insiders have traded $RMCF stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMCF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VALUE INVESTMENT CORP. GLOBAL has made 8 purchases buying 594,870 shares for an estimated $1,603,347 and 1 sale selling 820 shares for an estimated $1,435 .

and 1 sale selling 820 shares for an estimated . JEFFREY RICHART GEYGAN (Interim CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 587,470 shares for an estimated $1,560,786 and 1 sale selling 820 shares for an estimated $1,435 .

and 1 sale selling 820 shares for an estimated . BRADLEY LOUIS RADOFF sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $33,480

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RMCF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $RMCF stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DURANGO, Colo., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, today announced that Brian Quinn has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), where he will serve on the Company’s Nominating and Corporate Governance, Audit, and Compensation Committees.





Mr. Quinn is an accomplished business leader with extensive experience in brand development, franchise expansion, and operational strategy. He currently serves as the Chief Development Officer of Sonesta International Hotels, where he has been instrumental in the company’s rapid transformation, driving a strategic growth plan that expanded its footprint from less than 100 locations to over 1,000. He also played a key role in the $100 million acquisition of Red Lion Hotel Corporation, successfully launching nine new brands and resurrecting eight existing brands while leading Sonesta’s first-ever North American franchising initiative. His expertise in franchising and market expansion is closely aligned with Rocky Mountain Chocolate’s long-term vision to bolster its brand presence and invigorate franchise store growth through strategic expansion.





“Brian brings a wealth of experience in franchising and consumer brand development, making him an excellent addition to our Board,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of RMCF. “His track record of driving growth and strengthening franchise systems will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our growth initiatives and expand our store footprint.”





Mr. Quinn has held leadership positions at major hospitality and franchising companies, including Choice Hotels International, Red Lion Hotels, and InterContinental Hotels Group, where he played critical roles in revenue growth, franchise network development, and business transformation. He has also served on multiple industry boards, including the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation and Penn State University’s Hospitality Program.





Mr. Quinn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of South Florida and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Leo University.







About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.











R





ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.





is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500



®



for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400



®



for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."







Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





720-330-2829







RMCF@elevate-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.