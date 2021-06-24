Rocky Brands (RCKY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed the most recent trading day at $55, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 3.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

RCKY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RCKY to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $100.25 million, up 78.41% from the year-ago period.

RCKY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $411.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.34% and +48.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCKY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RCKY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, RCKY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.04.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.