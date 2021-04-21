Rocky Brands (RCKY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed at $55.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 16.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.84%.

RCKY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RCKY to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 118.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $71.25 million, up 27.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $372.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +36.01% and +34.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCKY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.69% higher. RCKY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note RCKY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.99, which means RCKY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): Free Stock Analysis Report



