Rocky Brands (RCKY) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed at $54.72, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 12.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

RCKY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, RCKY is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100.25 million, up 78.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $411.14 million, which would represent changes of +64.34% and +48.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCKY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.69% higher within the past month. RCKY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, RCKY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.54, which means RCKY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

