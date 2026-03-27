Rocky Brands (RCKY) Price Target Increased by 26.19% to 54.06

The average one-year price target for Rocky Brands (NasdaqGS:RCKY) has been revised to $54.06 / share. This is an increase of 26.19% from the prior estimate of $42.84 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.52% from the latest reported closing price of $38.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocky Brands. This is an decrease of 137 owner(s) or 53.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKY is 0.03%, an increase of 42.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.21% to 5,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 513K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 99.77% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 489K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 78.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 265K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 0.40% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 190K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 180K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 11.61% over the last quarter.

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