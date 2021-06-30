Rocky Brands (RCKY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed at $55.60, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 5.26% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 10.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RCKY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, RCKY is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 177.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $100.25 million, up 78.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.14 per share and revenue of $411.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +114.69% and +48.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCKY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.78% higher within the past month. RCKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note RCKY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.03.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

