Rocky Brands (RCKY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed the most recent trading day at $65.49, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 17.89% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

On that day, RCKY is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $88.58 million, up 57.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $372.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +36.01% and +34.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCKY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RCKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RCKY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.57.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

