Rocky Brands (RCKY) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Rocky Brands (RCKY) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. RCKY recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of RCKY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.5%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that RCKY could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account RCKY's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch RCKY for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

