Rocky Brands (RCKY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed at $53.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the footwear company had lost 1.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RCKY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 118.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.25 million, up 27.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $372.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +36.01% and +34.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCKY should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RCKY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RCKY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.95.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

