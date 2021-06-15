Rocky Brands (RCKY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed at $54.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 5.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.11%.

RCKY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, RCKY is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100.25 million, up 78.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $411.14 million, which would represent changes of +64.34% and +48.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RCKY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RCKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note RCKY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.61, so we one might conclude that RCKY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RCKY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.