Rocky Brands (RCKY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed the most recent trading day at $54.94, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 9.49% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

RCKY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 88.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $100.25 million, up 78.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.70 per share and revenue of $411.14 million, which would represent changes of +64.34% and +48.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RCKY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. RCKY is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, RCKY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.31, which means RCKY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

