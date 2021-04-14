Rocky Brands (RCKY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rocky Brands (RCKY) closed at $57.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 17.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RCKY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect RCKY to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 118.52%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.25 million, up 27.87% from the year-ago period.

RCKY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $372.82 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.01% and +34.44%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RCKY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.69% higher. RCKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, RCKY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.77.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

