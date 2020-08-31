Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RCKY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RCKY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.54, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCKY was $23.54, representing a -31.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.14 and a 57.35% increase over the 52 week low of $14.96.

RCKY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). RCKY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports RCKY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.62%, compared to an industry average of -28.1%.

