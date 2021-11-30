Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RCKY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.23, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCKY was $35.23, representing a -48.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $69 and a 27.14% increase over the 52 week low of $27.71.

RCKY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). RCKY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports RCKY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.03%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rcky Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

