Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RCKY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that RCKY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.71, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCKY was $30.71, representing a -6.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.74 and a 105.28% increase over the 52 week low of $14.96.

RCKY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK). RCKY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports RCKY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.22%, compared to an industry average of -20.9%.

