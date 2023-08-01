Rockwool AS - Class B (RKWBF) Price Target Increased by 16.42% to 300.36

The average one-year price target for Rockwool AS - Class B (OTC:RKWBF) has been revised to 300.36 / share. This is an increase of 16.42% from the prior estimate of 258.00 dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 227.61 to a high of 387.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.52% from the latest reported closing price of 260.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwool AS - Class B. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKWBF is 0.07%, a decrease of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKWBF by 13.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKWBF by 1.36% over the last quarter.

PRNEX - T. Rowe Price New Era Fund holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKWBF by 15.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKWBF by 15.54% over the last quarter.

PRESX - T. Rowe Price European Stock Fund holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

