BioTech
RMTI

Rockwell Surges Despite Preliminary Revenue Slip Q4 And FY2025

January 20, 2026 — 09:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI), a health care company that distributes hemodialysis products, reported preliminary financial results showing a decline in revenue in the fourth quarter and full year 2025 compared to the year-ago period. However, gross margin improved.

Despite the mixed news, RMTI is surging 24.31%, at $1.17 in the premarket.

For the fourth quarter, Rockwell expects net sales of approximately $18.6 million, down from $24.7 million reported in the prior year.

For the full-year 2025, the expected net sales are approximately $69.5 million, lower than the $101.5 million reported a year ago.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter increased to approximately 22% from 15% in the prior year.

As of December 2025, Rockwell held cash, cash equivalents, and investments available-for-sale are expected to increase to approximately $25 million.

"As we look to 2026, we are focused on three main areas: revenue growth, increased profitability, and portfolio diversification," said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO of Rockwell Medical.

RMTI closed Friday's trade at $0.95,up 0.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RMTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.