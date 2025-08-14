Rockwell Medical Tops Q2 EPS View

Key Points Rockwell Medical exceeded non-GAAP earnings per share expectations, posting $(0.01) compared to the estimated $(0.05) for Q2 2025.

Net sales (GAAP) declined 37.8% year over year, reflecting the full impact of its largest customer transition.

Four new multi-year supply agreements were signed, bringing over 80% of customers onto long-term contracts.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI), a key supplier of hemodialysis concentrates, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 14, 2025. The most notable development was a steep year-over-year revenue decline of 38% as the company absorbed the financial impact of its largest customer’s previously announced move to another supplier. Despite the topline drop, Rockwell Medical delivered a non-GAAP earnings per share of $(0.01), which was stronger than the estimated $(0.05). Revenue (GAAP) came in slightly below estimates, at $16.1 million against expectations for $16.33 million. The quarter showed early stabilization, with tight cost controls and new contract wins, but the path to fully replacing lost sales volume remains a central focus.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.05) $(0.05) $0.01 -600.0% Revenue (GAAP) $16.1 million $16.33 million $25.8 million (37.6%) Gross Margin 16% 18% (2.0) pp Adjusted EBITDA $(0.2) million $1.4 million (114.3%) Adjusted EPS $(0.01) $0.05 -120.0%

Rockwell Medical’s Business and Strategic Focus

Rockwell Medical is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of hemodialysis concentrates, which are specialized solutions required for kidney dialysis treatments. Its products are supplied to dialysis providers and hospitals domestically and through select distribution channels abroad. The company gained prominence by supplying major providers, including a longstanding relationship with DaVita, although this customer transitioned away in mid-2025.

Recently, Rockwell Medical concentrated on fortifying its core dialysis concentrates business while pausing more capital-intensive pharmaceutical projects. This focus aims to boost profitability and operational agility. Its key to success lies in broadening its customer footprint, ensuring regulatory compliance, containing costs, and launching innovative products--such as single-use bicarbonate cartridges and new dry acid concentrate systems. These efforts seek to offset reliance on large individual customers and improve profit margins over time.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Developments

The most significant event was the departure of Rockwell Medical’s largest customer, which accounted for much of the GAAP net sales decline from $25.8 million in Q2 2024 to $16.1 million in Q2 2025. This customer transition had been anticipated since 2024, when the intent to switch was announced. New supply agreements partially mitigated lost business, as the company identified four notable multi-year contracts. These included Innovative Renal Care (one of the largest dialysis service providers in the United States), the largest provider of inpatient dialysis in South Florida, the largest rural health system in the United States, and a specialized home care services provider. Some of these contracts include minimum purchase guarantees or utilization commitments, which help improve revenue stability.

These new agreements were not enough to fully offset the loss, as GAAP revenues dropped by $9.8 million year over year. Despite this challenge, over 80% of the remaining customer base is now under long-term agreements, representing a shift toward a more reliable, contract-driven revenue structure. In management’s words, the business has reached a “steady state” post-customer transition, which creates a platform for future growth. The pace at which new contracts ramp up and the scale of their contribution will be critical to bridging the shortfall created by the lost customer.

On the margin side, Rockwell Medical maintained a gross margin of 16% (GAAP), only 2 percentage points below the prior-year quarter. This result aligned with internal guidance, helped by disciplined operating expense management. General and administrative costs (GAAP) fell year over year in 6M 2025, while sales and marketing spending (GAAP) increased over the same period. The company reported Adjusted EBITDA—a metric that removes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and one-time charges—of $(0.2) million, reflecting sequential improvement from the prior quarter’s result of $(0.4) million but a decline from $1.4 million in Q2 2024. Year-over-year, this drop is due to lower total profit dollars (GAAP gross profit was $2.5 million, down 45% from $4.6 million in Q2 2024), as cost cuts have not yet fully compensated for the sales decline.

There were no reported regulatory issues in the quarter, and ongoing product quality and regulatory compliance helped secure new contract wins. Product and service innovation continued, with launches such as the DAMX45 dry acid concentrate mix system for CitraPure and Dri-Sate powdered concentrates.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Areas to Watch

Management reaffirmed its FY2025 guidance, projecting annual net sales of $65.0–$70.0 million and gross margins between 16% and 18%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is expected to range from $(0.5) million to $0.5 million for FY2025. Any additional new customer wins would provide upside to these targets. Management described Q2 2025 as a “low point” for the year and expects sequential improvement as new agreements begin contributing more meaningfully to results.

Investors should keep an eye on the activation and scaling of new supply agreements, especially in home dialysis and international markets. Margin performance will depend on the blend of products sold, execution of cost controls, and the pace at which revenue recovers. With over 80% of the customer base now under long-term contracts, the risk profile tied to customer concentration may gradually decline. RMTI does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.