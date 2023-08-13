Rockwell Medical (STU:RWMA) Price Target Increased by 102.36% to 10.10

The average one-year price target for Rockwell Medical (STU:RWMA) has been revised to 10.10 / share. This is an increase of 102.36% from the prior estimate of 4.99 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.01 to a high of 10.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.39% from the latest reported closing price of 5.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Medical. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWMA is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dillon & Associates holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

