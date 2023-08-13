News & Insights

Stocks

Rockwell Medical (STU:RWMA) Price Target Increased by 102.36% to 10.10

August 13, 2023 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Rockwell Medical (STU:RWMA) has been revised to 10.10 / share. This is an increase of 102.36% from the prior estimate of 4.99 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.01 to a high of 10.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.39% from the latest reported closing price of 5.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Medical. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWMA is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:RWMA / Rockwell Medical Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Dillon & Associates holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.