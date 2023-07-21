Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rockwell Medical (RMTI) closed at $4.03, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia had lost 13.25% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Rockwell Medical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 78.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.08 million, down 3.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $86.08 million, which would represent changes of +81.48% and +18.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rockwell Medical. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.08% higher. Rockwell Medical currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.