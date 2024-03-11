Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Rockwell Medical (RMTI) standing at $1.54, reflecting a +1.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia had gained 16.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rockwell Medical in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 21, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.08, reflecting a 60% increase from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rockwell Medical. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Rockwell Medical is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

