Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Price Target Increased by 46.67% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 46.67% from the prior estimate of 7.65 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 214.29% from the latest reported closing price of 3.57 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Medical. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMTI is 0.00%, an increase of 100.00%. The put/call ratio of RMTI is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Dillon & Associates holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Rockwell Medical Background Information
Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company's initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) Dialysate and Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection), are the only FDA-approved therapeutics indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.
