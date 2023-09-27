Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) closed the most recent trading day at $1.85, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia had lost 23.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Rockwell Medical will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Rockwell Medical is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.67 million, up 26.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $86.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +77.25% and +18.23%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rockwell Medical. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rockwell Medical currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

