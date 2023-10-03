Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rockwell Medical (RMTI) closed at $2.06, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia had lost 13.62% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rockwell Medical as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.12, up 70% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.67 million, up 26.65% from the year-ago period.

RMTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $86.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.25% and +18.23%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rockwell Medical. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rockwell Medical currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RMTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.