Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) closed at $1.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia had lost 22.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rockwell Medical as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Rockwell Medical is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.67 million, up 26.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $86.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +77.25% and +18.23%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rockwell Medical. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rockwell Medical is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

