Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) closed at $3.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia had lost 17.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rockwell Medical as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 14, 2023. On that day, Rockwell Medical is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.08 million, down 3.21% from the year-ago period.

RMTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $86.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.48% and +18.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rockwell Medical should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 27.08% higher within the past month. Rockwell Medical currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

