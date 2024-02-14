Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Rockwell Medical (RMTI) standing at $1.29, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of products used in the treatment of kidney disease and anemia had lost 12.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rockwell Medical in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 21, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 60% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rockwell Medical. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Rockwell Medical possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.