Rockwell Medical price target lowered to $7 from $9 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju lowered the firm’s price target on Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to $7 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s largest customer made a special premium products order, but expects future volumes to decline due to supplier diversification, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
