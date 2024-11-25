Rockwell Medical price target lowered to $7 from $9 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Raghuram Selvaraju lowered the firm’s price target on Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to $7 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s largest customer made a special premium products order, but expects future volumes to decline due to supplier diversification, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RMTI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.