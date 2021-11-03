Rockwell Medical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RMTI) Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Rockwell Medical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RMTI) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$31m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$32m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Rockwell Medical's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the American Medical Equipment analysts is that Rockwell Medical is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$6.1m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:RMTI Earnings Per Share Growth November 3rd 2021

Underlying developments driving Rockwell Medical's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Rockwell Medical currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Rockwell Medical which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Rockwell Medical, take a look at Rockwell Medical's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should further examine:

