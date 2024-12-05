Rockwell Automation upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $290, up from $255. Amid a “slightly brighter demand outlook” for short cycle industrial goods, the firm adjusted ratings in the U.S. multi-industry group as part of a 2025 outlook. Short cycle industrial goods are likely to be the key area of acceleration in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says valuations are now at or approaching all-time highs for most stocks, “despite / because of all-time high earnings.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ROK:
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $305 from $290 at Baird
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $260 from $250 at Loop Capital
- Rockwell Automation, Microsoft announce expanded strategic collaboration
- Rockwell Automation price target raised to $335 from $320 at Morgan Stanley
- Rockwell Automation assumed with Neutral from Buy at UBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.