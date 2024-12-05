News & Insights

Rockwell Automation upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays

December 05, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $290, up from $255. Amid a “slightly brighter demand outlook” for short cycle industrial goods, the firm adjusted ratings in the U.S. multi-industry group as part of a 2025 outlook. Short cycle industrial goods are likely to be the key area of acceleration in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says valuations are now at or approaching all-time highs for most stocks, “despite / because of all-time high earnings.”

Read More on ROK:

