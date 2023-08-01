Rockwell Automation Updates FY23 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) said the company expects 2023 adjusted EPS in a range of $11.70 - $12.10, revised from prior guidance range of $11.50 - $12.20. Organic sales growth is now projected in a range of 14.0% - 16.0%, revised from prior guidance range of 13.0% - 17.0%.

Third quarter bottom line totaled $400.2 million, or $3.45 per share compared with $297.9 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Rockwell Automation reported adjusted earnings of $349.1 million or $3.01 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $2.24 billion from $1.97 billion last year. Organic sales increased 13.2%, for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.