Rockwell Automation Updates FY21 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) said, for fiscal 2021, the company projects adjusted EPS in a range of $8.70 - $9.10, and organic sales growth in a range of 4.5% - 7.5%.

First quarter adjusted EPS was $2.38, up 11 percent compared to $2.15, prior year. Sales were $1.57 billion, down 7.1 percent. Organic sales declined 9.7 percent.

Rockwell Automation also announced two key additions to its executive leadership team. The company appointed Scott Genereux as senior vice president and chief revenue officer and Brian Shepherd as senior vice president, Software and Control, effective Feb. 1. Most recently, Genereux served as executive vice president for Worldwide Field Operations and chief revenue officer for Veritas Technologies. Shepherd most recently served as president, Production Software and Smart Factory, for Hexagon AB.

