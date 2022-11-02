Markets
ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Down Despite Upbeat Results

November 02, 2022 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of industrial automation solutions provider Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) are falling more than 4% Wednesday morning despite reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Profit for the quarter was $339 million or $2.91 per share, higher than $78.5 million or $0.67 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $3.04, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.97 per share.

Sales were $2.126 billion, up 17.6% compared to $1.808 billion. The consensus estimate was for $2.13 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $10.20-$11.00. Analysts see earnings of $10.92 per share.

Organic sales growth for the year is expected between 9.0% and 13.0%.

ROK, currently at $242.93, has traded in the range of $190.08-$354.99 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROK

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter