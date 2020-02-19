Rockwell Automation To Acquire Italy-based ASEM SpA- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Italy-based ASEM S.p.A., a provider of digital automation technologies. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ASEM provides a range of Industrial PCs or IPCs, Human-Machine Interface or HMI hardware and software, remote access capabilities, and secure Industrial IoT gateway solutions.

Rockwell Automation noted that the acquisition will strengthen its Control and Visualization portfolio.

"ASEM's strength in the IPC market and expertise in HMI will further expand our Control & Visualization hardware and software portfolio and enhance our ability to deliver high-performance, integrated automation solutions," said Fran Wlodarczyk, Senior Vice President, Architecture & Software at Rockwell Automation.

The transaction includes the purchase by Rockwell Automation of a minority interest in ASEM held by KEB Group, Germany. Following closing, Rockwell Automation will maintain ASEM's strategic supplier and technology partner relationship with KEB.

The transaction is expected to close in the spring of 2020, and will be reported in Rockwell's Architecture & Software business segment.

Rockwell Automation will provide additional information on the transaction at the upcoming Barclays and Citi investor conferences to be held in Miami, Florida on February 19 and 20.

