Rockwell Automation To Acquire Fiix - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) has agreed to acquire Fiix Inc., a privately-held, AI-enabled computerized maintenance management system company. Fiix will be reported as part of the company's Software & Control operating segment.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Fiix has more than 2 million assets under management and creates more than 6 million work orders a year. Fiix's cloud-native CMMS creates workflows for the scheduling, organizing, and tracking of equipment maintenance. It connects seamlessly to business systems and drives data-driven decisions.

