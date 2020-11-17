Markets
ROK

Rockwell Automation To Acquire Fiix - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) has agreed to acquire Fiix Inc., a privately-held, AI-enabled computerized maintenance management system company. Fiix will be reported as part of the company's Software & Control operating segment.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Fiix has more than 2 million assets under management and creates more than 6 million work orders a year. Fiix's cloud-native CMMS creates workflows for the scheduling, organizing, and tracking of equipment maintenance. It connects seamlessly to business systems and drives data-driven decisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular