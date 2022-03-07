Rockwell Automation Suspends Operations And Sales In Russia

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Monday announced that it is suspending operations and sales in Russia and Belarus, effective immediately, in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Rockwell joins the U.S. government and the global community in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine and its citizens," said Blake Moret, Chairman & CEO of Rockwell Automation, emphasizing that the company supports all U.S. sanctions.

Rockwell said it has made a financial contribution to Project HOPE to provide humanitarian relief to refugees in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

Sales to Russia and Belarus represent less than 0.5% of Rockwell's total revenue, the company said. The company will continue to pay salaries and benefits for its roughly 30 Russian team members.

