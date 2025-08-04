Rockwell Automation Stock Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rockwell Automation’s earnings has moved 1.1% north in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share. The consensus mark implies a 0.7% dip from the year-ago actual. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.07 billion, indicating a 0.9% year-over-year rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ROK’s Earnings Surprise History

Rockwell Automation’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Indicates for Rockwell Automation

Our model predicts an earnings beat for ROK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.



Earnings ESP: Rockwell Automation has an Earnings ESP of +0.68%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped ROK’s Q3 Performance

Rockwell Automation reported negative 7.6% organic growth in first-quarter fiscal 2025 and negative 4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 due to lower sales volumes across all the company’s segments. Citing this, ROK stated that it did not expect a significant acceleration in the order levels in fiscal 2025.



The manufacturing sector remained in contraction through the quarter, as reflected in the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index with a 48.7% reading in April, 48.5% in May and 49% in June. The New Orders Index also remained below 50% throughout this period.



Customers have been pulling in orders due to anxiety about continued tariffs and pricing pressures. The impacts of this trend are also likely to get reflected in ROK’s order levels in the quarter under review.



Our model, thus, predicts an organic sales decline of 0.2% for the quarter.



ROK has faced margin headwinds in recent quarters, including higher logistics prices due to increased energy prices and constrained air freight lanes. Additionally, increased spending on talent and growth, an unfavorable mix, and currency are expected to have impacted its margins. The combination of lower sales and elevated costs is anticipated to have led to a decline in its earnings in the quarter.



Nonetheless, Rockwell Automation will continue to benefit from price increase actions to mitigate the impacts of inflationary pressures, which are likely to improve margins. ROK plans to mitigate tariff costs through pricing actions and supply-chain optimization. These tailwinds are likely to have aided growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q3 Expectations for Rockwell Automation’s Segments

We expect the Intelligent Devices segment’s fiscal third-quarter sales to decline 3.3% year over year to $923 million. Our prediction for the segment’s operating profit is $194 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 0.7%.



Our model predicts sales of $583 million for the Software & Control segment, indicating 13% growth from the prior year’s actual. The segment’s operating profit is currently pinned at $149 million, which implies a 23.7% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



We expect the Lifecycle Services segment’s sales to be $550 million, indicating a 5.3% dip from the prior-year period’s actual. The estimate for the segment’s operating profit is $85.5 million. The figure indicates a 24% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

ROK Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have gained 41.3% compared with the industry’s 2.7% rally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

