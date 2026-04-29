Rockwell Automation Stock to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 5, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rockwell Automation’s earnings has moved 0.3% south in the past 60 days to $2.89 per share. The consensus mark implies 17.9% growth from the year-ago actual. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.16 billion, indicating a 7.9% year-over-year rise.

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ROK’s Earnings Surprise History

Rockwell Automation’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being around 11%.

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What the Zacks Model Indicates for Rockwell Automation

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Rockwell Automation has an Earnings ESP of -0.05%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped ROK’s Q2 Performance

Rockwell Automation is expected to have continued to benefit from price increase actions to mitigate the impacts of inflationary pressures, which are likely to have improved margins. ROK has been planning to mitigate tariff costs through pricing actions and supply-chain optimization. These tailwinds are likely to have aided growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model, thus, predicts an organic sales improvement of 5.3% for the quarter.



The broader manufacturing environment remained supportive during the quarter, as reflected in the Institute for Supply Management reporting readings above 50 (denoting expansion). The index was 52.6% in January, 52.4% in February and 52.7% in March. The New Orders Index also remained above 50 throughout this period. This is likely to have reflected in Rockwell Automation’s order.



However, ROK has faced margin headwinds in recent quarters, including higher logistics prices due to increased energy prices and constrained air freight lanes. Moreover, increased spending on talent and growth, an unfavorable mix and currency are expected to have impacted its margins.

Q2 Expectations for Rockwell Automation’s Segments

We expect the Intelligent Devices segment’s fiscal second-quarter sales to improve 9.7% year over year to $983 million. Our prediction for the segment’s operating profit is $180 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 13.5%.



Our model predicts sales of $581 million for the Software & Control segment, indicating 2.3% growth from the prior year’s actual. The segment’s operating profit is pinned at $196.3 million, which implies 14.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



We expect the Lifecycle Services segment’s sales to be $557 million, indicating a 3.8% increase from the prior-year period’s actual. The estimate for the segment’s operating profit is pegged at $79 million, suggesting a 1.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

ROK Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have surged 64.5% compared with the industry’s 84.8% rally.

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Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hubbell’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.87 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 10.6%. HUBB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 2.8%.



Albemarle Corporation ALB, scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +20.12%. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albemarle’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at $1.24, indicating a turnaround performance from the loss of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter. Albemarle has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 57.8%.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW, slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.1%. ITW has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 2.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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