Rockwell Automation Stock Is Jumping After Its Earnings and Guidance Easily Beat Wall Street Estimates

Rockwell Automation stock has jump nearly 10% after beating earnings forecasts and offering better-than-expected 2020 guidance.

Rockwell Automation (ticker: ROK) reported a profit of $2.01 a share, beating analyst estimates for $1.92, according to FactSet. Sales came in at $1.73 billion, ahead of forecasts for $1.65 billion. Rockwell said it expects to earning between $8.70 and $9.10 a share in 2020, above FactSet’s $8.48 Wall Street consensus.

“Our broadening portfolio helped deliver better-than-expected performance in the quarter,” CEO Blake Moret said in a statement. “We continue to find new ways to increase productivity for our customers as we play a larger role in their digital transformation journey,” he continued.

The market apparently agrees with that self assessment. Rockwell Automation stock has gained 9.8% to $196.69 at 8:34 a.m., while S&P 500 have ticked up 0.1%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have advanced 23 points, or 0.1%.

Wall Street’s analysts are also on board with that interpretation. “Overall, we expect shares to react positively today given the sizable 4Q beat and guidance well ahead of expectations,” writes Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell, who called the results a “clean beat on top line.”

Rockwell had been lagging the S&P 500 in 2019—its stock was up 19% at Monday’s close, behind the S&P’s 23% gain. That underperformance looks set to disappear today.

Rockwell isn’t the only company benefiting from the digital shift in industrials. Honeywell International (HON), the topic of a Barron’s cover story this past weekend, has gained 37% in 2019.

