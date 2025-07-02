Rockwell Automation Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (18 Ratings)

During the last three months, 18 analysts shared their evaluations of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rockwell Automation, revealing an average target of $310.5, a high estimate of $371.00, and a low estimate of $201.00. Observing a 6.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $291.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rockwell Automation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $360.00 $330.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $365.00 $315.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $360.00 $345.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $371.00 $327.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $350.00 $283.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $345.00 $330.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $299.00 $271.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Hold $290.00 $280.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $327.00 $283.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $283.00 $260.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $275.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $304.00 $258.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $315.00 $265.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $271.00 $201.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $283.00 $350.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $280.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $201.00 $248.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $275.00 $345.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Rockwell Automation. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Automation compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Rockwell Automation's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Rockwell Automation's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rockwell Automation analyst ratings.

About Rockwell Automation

With roots tracing back to the early 1900s, Rockwell Automation is the successor to Rockwell International, which spun off its avionics segment in 2001. It is a pure-play industrial automation company that operates through three segments. Its largest segment by revenue, intelligent devices, sells factory floor-level devices such as motors, drives, sensors, relays, and actuators. Its software and control segment sells visualization, simulation, and human-machine interface software and control products such as programmable controllers, computers, and operator terminals. Its smallest segment, lifecycle services, offers digital consulting, engineered-to-order services, and other outsourced services such as remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and asset and plant maintenance and optimization.

Rockwell Automation's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Rockwell Automation's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.88% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rockwell Automation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rockwell Automation's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Automation's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

