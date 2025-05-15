Rockwell Automation Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $284.57, a high estimate of $330.00, and a low estimate of $201.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.41% from the previous average price target of $277.86.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rockwell Automation is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Hold $290.00 $280.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $327.00 $283.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $283.00 $260.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $330.00 $275.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $304.00 $258.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $315.00 $265.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $271.00 $201.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $283.00 $350.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $280.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $201.00 $248.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $275.00 $345.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $280.00 $285.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $300.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Hold $280.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rockwell Automation. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Automation compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rockwell Automation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Rockwell Automation's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rockwell Automation

With roots tracing back to the early 1900s, Rockwell Automation is the successor to Rockwell International, which spun off its avionics segment in 2001. It is a pure-play industrial automation company that operates through three segments. Its largest segment by revenue, intelligent devices, sells factory floor-level devices such as motors, drives, sensors, relays, and actuators. Its software and control segment sells visualization, simulation, and human-machine interface software and control products such as programmable controllers, computers, and operator terminals. Its smallest segment, lifecycle services, offers digital consulting, engineered-to-order services, and other outsourced services such as remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and asset and plant maintenance and optimization.

Breaking Down Rockwell Automation's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Rockwell Automation's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.88%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Rockwell Automation's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rockwell Automation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rockwell Automation's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Rockwell Automation's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

