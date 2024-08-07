Rockwell Automation Slashes FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) slashed its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings of about $8.32 per share and adjusted earnings of about $9.60 per share on revenue decline of about 8.5 percent, with organic sales decline of about 10.0 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $8.80 to $9.80 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.00 to $11.00 per share on revenue decline of 6.0 to 4.0 percent, with organic sales decline of 8.0 to 0.6 percent.

On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.11 per share on revenue decline of 5.2 percent to $8.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

