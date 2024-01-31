News & Insights

Markets
ROK

Rockwell Automation Shares Sink After Profit Missed Estimates, Outlook Cut

January 31, 2024 — 10:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), a provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions, are falling more than 15% Wednesday morning after reporting lower profit for the first quarter. The company also cut its full-year earnings outlook.

Profit for the quarter declined to $215.2 million, or $1.86 per share from $384.0 million, or $3.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell reported earnings of $236.0 million or $2.04 per share for the period, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.64 per share.

For the full year, the company now expects EPS in the range of $11.24 - $12.74, lower than its earlier outlook of $11.49 - $12.99.

ROK, currently at $262.15, has traded in the range of $252.19 - $348.52 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.