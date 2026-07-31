Rockwell Automation Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 4, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rockwell Automation’s earnings has moved 2.1% north in the past 60 days to $3.39 per share. The consensus mark implies 20.2% growth from the year-ago actual. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.26 billion, indicating a 5.2% year-over-year rise.



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ROK’s Earnings Surprise History

Rockwell Automation’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.2%.

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What the Zacks Model Indicates for Rockwell Automation

Our model predicts an earnings beat for ROK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.



Earnings ESP: Rockwell Automation has an Earnings ESP of +1.71%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped ROK’s Q3 Performance

Rockwell Automation is expected to have continued to benefit from price increase actions to mitigate the impacts of inflationary pressures, which are likely to have improved margins. ROK has been planning to mitigate tariff costs through pricing actions and supply-chain optimization. These tailwinds are likely to have aided growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our model, thus, predicts an organic sales improvement of 6.8% for the quarter.



The broader manufacturing environment remained supportive during the quarter, as reflected in the Institute for Supply Management reporting readings above 50 (denoting expansion). The index was 52.7% in April, 54% in May and 53.3% in June. The New Orders Index also remained above 50 throughout this period. This is likely to have reflected in Rockwell Automation’s orders.



However, ROK has faced margin headwinds in recent quarters, including higher logistics prices due to increased energy prices and constrained air freight lanes. Increased spending on talent and growth, an unfavorable mix and currency are expected to have impacted its margins.

Q3 Expectations for Rockwell Automation’s Segments

We expect the Intelligent Devices segment’s fiscal third-quarter sales to improve 7.3% year over year to $1.04 billion. Our prediction for the segment’s operating profit is $211 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 16.2%.



Our model predicts sales of $698 million for the Software & Control segment, indicating 11.1% growth from the prior year’s actual. The segment’s operating profit is pinned at $230 million, which implies 15.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



We expect the Lifecycle Services segment’s sales to be $502 million, indicating an 8.3% dip from the prior-year period’s actual. The estimate for the segment’s operating profit is pegged at $77 million, suggesting a 5.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

ROK Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have gained 36.1% compared with the industry’s 58.9% rally.

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Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



CECO Environmental Corp. CECO, slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, has an Earnings ESP of +30.23% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CECO Environmental’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year dip of 8.3%. CECO has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 46.5%.



Xometry, Inc. XMTR, slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, currently has an Earnings ESP of +66.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xometry’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year rise from 9 cents. XMTR has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 46.2%.



Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG, slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ferguson’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share. Ferguson has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 6.5%.

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Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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