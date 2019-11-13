Rockwell Automation (ROK) Surges: Stock Moves 10.5% Higher

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 11% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 20.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Sep 30, 2019) results.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Rockwell Automation currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

