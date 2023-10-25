Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

Rockwell Automation (ROK) closed the most recent trading day at $263.32, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.43%.

The the stock of industrial equipment and software maker has fallen by 4.73% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Rockwell Automation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 2, 2023. On that day, Rockwell Automation is projected to report earnings of $3.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.8%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.44 billion, up 14.66% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rockwell Automation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower within the past month. At present, Rockwell Automation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Rockwell Automation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.75, so one might conclude that Rockwell Automation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ROK's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Industrial Automation and Robotics was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.