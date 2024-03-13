Rockwell Automation (ROK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Rockwell Automation (ROK) closed the most recent trading day at $284.38, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Shares of the industrial equipment and software maker have appreciated by 1.98% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rockwell Automation in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.23, signifying a 25.91% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.11 billion, reflecting a 7.16% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.36 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion, which would represent changes of +1.98% and +1.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rockwell Automation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Rockwell Automation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Rockwell Automation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.01, so one might conclude that Rockwell Automation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ROK's PEG ratio is currently 2.64. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Industrial Automation and Robotics was holding an average PEG ratio of 6.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.