Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04 in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94. The bottom line surged 30% year over year on higher sales, which was somewhat offset by a higher tax rate and unfavorable currency impact.



Including one-time items, earnings came in at $2.91 per share in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 67 cents per share.



Total revenues were $2,126 million, up 17.6% from the prior-year quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,113 million. Organic sales in the quarter were up 20.5% and acquisitions contributed 1.9% to sales growth, while currency translation had a negative impact of 4.8%.

Operational Update

The cost of sales increased 14% year over year to around $1,240 million. Gross profit rose 23% year over year to $886 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses inched up 0.3% year over year to $449 million.



Consolidated segment operating income totaled $495 million, up 53% from the prior-year quarter. The total segment operating margin was 23.3% in the fiscal fourth quarter, higher than the prior-year’s 17.9%. The improvement in margins was driven by higher sales which was partially offset by an unfavorable currency impact.

Segment Results

Intelligent Devices: Net sales amounted to $957 million during the fiscal fourth quarter, up 11.7% year over year. Segment operating earnings totaled $213 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $166 million. The segment operating margin decreased to 22.3% in the quarter from the year-ago quarter’s 19.4%.



Software & Control: Net sales rose 33% year over year to $657 million in the reported quarter. Segment operating earnings surged 90% year over year to $227 million. The segment operating margin was 34.5% compared with 24.2% in the year-earlier quarter.



Lifecycle Services: Net sales for the segment were $512 million in the reported quarter, up 12% year over year. Segment operating earnings totaled $55 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $37 million. The segment operating margin was 10.7% in the reported quarter compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 8.1%.

Financials

As of the end of the fiscal 2022, cash and cash equivalents were around $491 million compared with $662 million as of the end of fiscal 2021. Total debt was around $3.84 billion at the end of fiscal 2022 compared with $3.98 billion at fiscal 2021-end.



Cash flow from operations in fiscal 2022 was $823 million compared with the prior-year’s fiscal $1,261 million. Return on invested capital was 15.2% as of Sep 30, 2022.



During fiscal 2022, ROK repurchased around 1.3 million shares for $301 million. As of the end of fiscal 2022, $1.3 billion was available under the existing share-repurchase authorization.

Fiscal 2022 Performance

For fiscal 2022, Rockwell Automation’s adjusted earnings were $9.49, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.40. It was 1% higher than the prior fiscal as higher sales and lower incentive compensation were partially offset by higher investment spending, higher tax rate, and a prior year favorable legal settlement. Including one-time items, the company’s earnings were $7.97 per share compared with $11.58 in fiscal 2021.



Total revenues advanced 11% year over year to around $7,760 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,750 million. Full-year orders were reported at more than $10 billion, marking a 20% increase year over year

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Backed by solid backlog levels and demand as well as assuming supply-chain stabilization, Rockwell Automation expects strong double-digit earnings growth in fiscal 2023. It expects reported sales growth at 7.5-11.5% for fiscal 2023 and organic sales growth is projected at 9-13%. Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2023 is expected between $10.20 and $11.00.

In the past year, Rockwell Automation’s shares have fallen 25.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 26.2%.

